Over 100 toys handed over to children who will be spending Christmas on Horton Hospital's children's ward in Banbury

More than 100 toys have been handed over to children who will be spending Christmas on Horton Hospital's children's ward in Banbury.
The amazing collection was made by Tesco staff who set up a collection point at their Tesco Extra store in Lockheed Close.
And store manager Simon Howes was delighted to go down to the children's ward and hand over the toys to Dee Lodge at the hospital.
Simon added: "At Tesco we want to make everyone's Christmas special."