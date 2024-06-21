Ovenu Bicester & Banbury sponsors Brackley Athletic Under 11s Girls football team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brackley Athletic Under 11 Girls are really hoping to sparkle this season after being presented with their new match kit by new sponsor, oven cleaning service Ovenu Bicester & Banbury.

Owner Mike Gambrill has followed the fortunes of ‘The Jaffas’ for some years and was delighted when daughter Isabella joined the squad, prompting him to step in with some much-needed financial support after the previous sponsor lapsed.

The U11 Girls’ previous shirt sponsor had lapsed so Mike’s intervention as shirt sponsor saw the players sporting smart new orange and black kits adorned with the Ovenu logo.

Isabella, 11, now in her second season with the team, developed her love for football after having casual kickabouts in the park with her dad and three brothers, Jake, 16, Matthew, 14, and Oliver, nine.

Mike Gambrill of Ovenu Bicester & Banbury is pictured with the team

Inspired by her love of the sport, a growing interest in women’s football and the outstanding achievements of the Lionesses, Isabella was inspired to sign up for the team.

"Supporting grassroots sports is essential," said Mike Gambrill, who launched the business in 2018 having spent more than 20 years as store and area manager for Pets at Home. "I’m a regular spectator and watching Isabella and her teammates develop their skills and passion for football is very rewarding – and as a local business, I recognise the importance of this.

“The rise of women’s football has inspired more young girls to play, and by sponsoring the U11 Girls, it’s also contributing to their physical and mental wellbeing.”

U11 Girls manager, Kate Reeves, who is supported by coach Les Harris, said: "Since the success of the Lionesses, we've seen a significant increase in interest which is creating much greater opportunities for young girls within team sports.

“Grassroots sport relies heavily on community support and local businesses like Ovenu Bicester & Banbury. Mike's sponsorship has made a huge difference, reducing costs for parents and allowing us to focus more on nurturing young talent while developing the girls' skills and fostering a fantastic team spirit."