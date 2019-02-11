Out with the old and in with the new as Banbury skate park takes shape

Ground work is nearing completion as the new skate park ramps await installation.

The Spiceball Park Skate Park, financed by Banbury Town Council, was approved last summer and continues the council’s commitment to upgrading the town’s parks.

Just one ramp remains

The new ramps will be built on the existing site and will feature and a number of half pipes, a rail and viewing platforms.

The park has been designed by leaders in the filed, Fearkess Ramps, in collaboration with Banbury skate park users and the town council.

Manufacture of the new ramps, which will be guaranteed for 15 years, is almost complete and Fearless Ramps hope to be on the site next week to begin installation.

Joe Douglas, director, said: “We are on site on February 18th. We are just waiting for the second load of metal frames to come back from galvanising.

It's one big Meccano set

“We are also pre-staining the surfacing etc all ready for the job.”

The £100,000 park will not just be a boost for Banbury’s skateboarders, BMX riders and inline skaters but is likely to attract wheeled sports enthusiasts from miles around.

Mr Douglas added: “We estimate eight weeks on site to complete the installation, weather dependant.”

The park will be open in time for the warmer and drier climes of spring.

The ramp frames are constructed off site