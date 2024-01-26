'Our lives will never be the same again' - Family pay tribute to Banbury man who died in car accident
Lee Diamond died last Saturday (January 20) when he lost control of the Subaru Impreza he was driving along Orchard Way.
Tragically, the 33-year-old sustained a severe head injury and died at the scene after his car collided with the roundabout junction at Warwick Road.
A spokesperson for his family said: “Our Lee. The tragedy still doesn't feel real.
“You were the most amazing Dad, Partner, Uncle, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin and Friend to so many people.
“You've touched so many lives in your 33 years with us all.
“Our lives will never be the same again but we can take comfort knowing you're back in the arms of your Mum watching over us with pride.
"Make sure you tear up the sky for us always.
“Love you loads, Forever Our Lee xxxx.”