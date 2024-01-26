'Our lives will never be the same again' - Family pay tribute to Banbury man who died in car accident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee Diamond died last Saturday (January 20) when he lost control of the Subaru Impreza he was driving along Orchard Way.

Tragically, the 33-year-old sustained a severe head injury and died at the scene after his car collided with the roundabout junction at Warwick Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for his family said: “Our Lee. The tragedy still doesn't feel real.

The family of Banbury man Lee Diamond has paid tribute to him.

“You were the most amazing Dad, Partner, Uncle, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin and Friend to so many people.

“You've touched so many lives in your 33 years with us all.

“Our lives will never be the same again but we can take comfort knowing you're back in the arms of your Mum watching over us with pride.

"Make sure you tear up the sky for us always.