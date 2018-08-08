Opposition to plans for a new Oxford Canal marina

Plans for a new marina on the Oxford Canal with space for 250 boats, another lake and a clubhouse have met with strong opposition.

A developer wants to build the marina complex on a field north of Claydon with room for 200 cars to park and access from Boddington Road.

The planning notice for the proposed marina NNL-180708-164330009

Concerns have been raised by parish councils, the highways authority, residents and owners of nearby marinas.

A planning statement reads: “The proposed development would deliver a significant benefit to users of the Oxford Canal and to the wider local area by providing a valuable recreational and tourism facility.”

The document says the applicant, the farmers who own the land, will be affected by HS2 and potentially Brexit, meaning they must diversify.

The applicant argues that traffic movements would be ‘generally low’ and 13 other sites were considered on the canal but only two had the potential for a marina.

But those in opposition argue the extra traffic and impact on the countryside would be unacceptable, while others believe a third marina within eight miles is unnecessary.

Claydon with Clattercote Parish Council wrote: “The parish council is concerned about the impact this will have on the roads in the village which already have issues with large vehicles attempting to drive through the village and then getting stuck.”

Oxfordshire County Council objects to the plans as the highways authority with the officer believing the site is not sustainable in transport terms.

The Canal and Rivers Trust has no major issues with the plans while the Environment Agency had four separate objections to do with flood risk, nature conservation and drainage.

Owners of nearby marinas have expressed their opposition to the proposal for another competitor.

A solicitor’s letter instructed by Fenny Marina’s owner says: “The primary concern is that this proposal is fundamentally at odds with the development plan and framework, and there are no material considerations that outweigh, so it must be refused.”

To find the plans, search for reference ‘18/00904/F’ on Cherwell District Council’s website. A decision is expected by August 23.