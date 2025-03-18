OPINION: Voice of the disabled
As an Advice Centre we know how hard it is to claim Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and making it harder to claim will just make it harder for disabled people who are already struggling with the extra cost of being disabled and the cost of living Crisis.
Andy Willis BCAv, Chairman & Founder of the charity said “I am increasingly concerned the most vulnerable in society will be affected by changes to PIP and urge the Government to change course.” PIP is a benefit for disabled people in and out of work.
UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said:
“Poor decisions made by previous Conservative governments have left ministers with little financial wriggle room.
“But going after disabled people and vulnerable families is not the way to get the UK economy back on track, nor out-of-work individuals back into jobs.
“Many can’t work because of lengthy delays in getting NHS treatment and rely on benefits awaiting operations or appointments.
“Helping the NHS turn a corner by investing in services and staff could see thousands of working-age people return to the labour market and leave benefits far quicker.
“Employers too could do more by getting over their reluctance to employ disabled workers, and adapting workspaces and schedules promptly when they do.
“But tweaking the rules to make it harder to claim personal independence payments is a false economy. Rather than help disabled people stay in their jobs, the work and pension secretary’s plans could have the opposite effect.”