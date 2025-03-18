OPINION: Voice of the disabled

Andy Willis BCAv Voicing concerns for disabled people.

Banburyshire Advice Centre is shocked and dismayed at the proposed tightening up of the PIP criteria as Finalists in the National Diversity Awards 2024 we had to speak out about such shocking news which will affect many disabled people.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an Advice Centre we know how hard it is to claim Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and making it harder to claim will just make it harder for disabled people who are already struggling with the extra cost of being disabled and the cost of living Crisis.

Andy Willis BCAv, Chairman & Founder of the charity said “I am increasingly concerned the most vulnerable in society will be affected by changes to PIP and urge the Government to change course.” PIP is a benefit for disabled people in and out of work.

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Poor decisions made by previous Conservative governments have left ministers with little financial wriggle room.

“But going after disabled people and vulnerable families is not the way to get the UK economy back on track, nor out-of-work individuals back into jobs.

“Many can’t work because of lengthy delays in getting NHS treatment and rely on benefits awaiting operations or appointments.

“Helping the NHS turn a corner by investing in services and staff could see thousands of working-age people return to the labour market and leave benefits far quicker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Employers too could do more by getting over their reluctance to employ disabled workers, and adapting workspaces and schedules promptly when they do.

“But tweaking the rules to make it harder to claim personal independence payments is a false economy. Rather than help disabled people stay in their jobs, the work and pension secretary’s plans could have the opposite effect.”