'Litterbugs need to be held accountable for dropping rubbish in Banbury town centre': Letters to the Editor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our letters page is always a good place to air your views.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Brendan O'Farrell from Banbury emailed us in reply to Mary Clifton's letter on the decline of our town centre, which you can read by clicking here.

You can email your letters to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is Dr Brendan O'Farrell's letter

Litter wardens need to be on our streets, says Dr Brendan O'Farrell

I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiments expressed in the letter by Mary Clifton. (letters 3.1.25). There are many reasons why our town centre along with many others is in decline, most of which are beyond our control.

The litter problem however, which blights many of our streets, public areas and housing estates, is well within our control. Firstly we need to deploy more resources to clear it up. Secondly we need to stop people dropping litter. This can be achieved by making the polluters pay for their behaviour with fines.

This will involve employing "litter wardens" to issue on the spot penalty notices, as happens in many other towns. The income stream provided would help pay to keep our town clean. Most polluters who have to pay a penalty for their behaviour will have got off lightly, as they almost certainly would have a past history of many other offences that could be taken into account. This applies especially to smokers and chewing gum users.

We soft hearted Wombles are fed up with picking up "what the everyday folk leave behind".

Dr Brendan O'Farrell

Banbury