Letters: 'Is county council trying to shut Banbury down, turning parts into a fume-filled rat run?'
Here is Cllr Mallon's letter
Oxfordshire County Council's plans to shut Banbury down continues with the scheme for Bridge St junction.
This corridor from Hennef Way to Oxford Road is the Inner Relief Road, built thirty years ago, and the Highways England route for traffic especially HGVs to and from the motorway and to take traffic off the North Bar, Horse Fair, South Bar corridor past Banbury Cross.
The reduction in lanes, three to two on Cherwell St, Lower Windsor St. and George St. reduced to a single lane, loss of left and right turn filter lanes will lead to more congestion, traffic built up back past Morrisons to the West and past the Spiceball roundabout to Hennef Way.
Feeder roads, such as Swan Close Rd. George St. Castle St. and Middleton Rd. will have traffic logjams as fewer vehicles will be able to join Cherwell St and Concord Avenue.
Local people, lorries and vans will seek other routes to and from the Oxford and Bloxham Road, M40. The most likely route is via Castle St to the Horse Fair corridor past Banbury Cross, turning this beautiful part of town into a fume-filled rat run. The other likely route is Hennef Way to the Tesco roundabout, Southam Rd to the Oxford Rd or Ruscote Avenue, Queensway to the Bloxham Road, one has to ask why the Inner Relief road was built at all?
This ill thought out, very expensive scheme, does not take into account the unintended consequences of increasing rat running and poor air quality in tourist and residential areas of the town, will add to congestion, bad tempers and potentially accidents.
Oxfordshire County Council has already turned Oxford City into a no go zone of traffic filters, low traffic neighbourhoods, bollards and neighbours against neighbours, local shops and businesses going bust and laying off staff. Don’t let it happen here in Banbury, please respond to the so called consultation and oppose this scheme before we have to put “Closed Do not Enter” signs on every main road into our town.
Cllr Kieron Mallon Easington
