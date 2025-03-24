Ex Navy woman raises money for Veterans Mental Health

A woman from Banbury has raised nearly £1,300.00 for a charity called 'Combat Stress For Veterans Mental Health'

Julie Moore served 14 years in the Royal Navy, Serving on HMS Ark Royal and HMS Invincible and also served with Royal marines with 40 Commando and 45 Commando and she knows how important it is to help veterans who so badly need Mental Health Support due to the things they have seen or had to endure.

Julie did a 10 Mile walk on Sunday March 23, the event was called 'March In March', she walked around the grounds of Blenheim Palace, on her own and completely unsupported. Julie wants to make this Charity better well known as she doesn't believe it gets enough support as so many people are unaware of it.