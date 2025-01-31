'Do we need more of Banbury buried under concrete?' Letters to the Editor

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:15 BST
Our letters page is always a good place to air your views.

Neil Iden from Banbury emailed us in reply to Brian Cannon's letter on traffic congestion, which you can read by clicking here.

Here is Mr Iden's letter

This photo of the M40 junction at Banbury was taken by Barry Prentice.
This photo of the M40 junction at Banbury was taken by Barry Prentice.

I smiled while reading Mr Brian Cannon's letter. The idea that building 'one last road' banishes a town's traffic congestion was discredited a generation ago. I expect Hennef Way and Ruscote Avenue were built for exactly the same reason. Do we need more of Banburyshire buried under concrete? Quite apart from the wasted taxes and polluted landscapes passed on to our descendents, all that new roads do is encourage more car journeys, quickly becoming jammed again and spawning more pot-holes. Such ante-diluvian ideas should be laughed into oblivion. Motorists need to do the NHS - and the planet - a favour by walking and cycling more and driving their motor-cars less. Instead of more pollution, vote for better public transport and competent town planning. Neil Iden Banbury

