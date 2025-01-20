Banbury people 'could see for years' a ring road was needed - why did the experts not? Letters to the Editor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When the M40 first came, the single access served reasonably well but since then Banbury has expanded rapidly to the north, south, east and west.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also because Banbury is situated centrally it has become a mecca for a vast sea of warehouse distribution centres. Hennef Way and Ruscote Avenue are now often gridlocked and traffic entering Banbury on the A423 is often backed up as far as Little Bourton.

The town centre is now congested with very slow moving vehicles causing heavy pollution. It is now impossible to time a journey to an appointment and people are often late!

Before Banbury was expanded a second M40 junction should have been installed with a good circulatory road system to keep the town centre more open. Because of the holdups on Hennef Way the roads between the A361 and Warwick road have become a rat run through the already congested streets in Williamscote - Cropredy - Great Bourton and Hanwell and will continue to get worse.

Send your opinions and views to the Editor at [email protected]

Locals could see for years that the ever expanding edges of Banbury would end up with the current appalling traffic situation so how could the so called experts not see it?

Brian Cannon, Great Bourton.

When the councillors and employees move to the shopping centre they will have to pay parking charges and will, I hope, then understand why there are so many empty shops and the weekly markets are in decline. They have killed the once vibrant town centre.

Robert Webb, Kings Stile, Middleton Cheney.

How has Banbury been allowed to become so awful? There is litter and rubbish everywhere. Malthouse Walk is disgusting with litter, discarded cigarettes and drug paraphernalia. The jetty from the High Street to Market Place is like a dustbin. Every cigarette disposal box is overflowing. The whole town is neglected, dirty and ugly. It is such a terrible shame that no one cares any more.

I blame the council in part for permitting out-of-town shopping arcades to be built; the heart has been ripped out of town, leaving a useless neglected husk. Something must be done to restore pride back into the town.

Mary Clifton via email

Thank goodness Hamas and Israel have at last agreed to a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and terrible destruction in Gaza has gone on for far too long, as each side blames the other.

The only way for justice and peace is the two-state solution proposed by the United Nations. Palestinians and Israelis both have the right to live side by side. But Hamas militants and Israeli right-wingers can only deliver more war and devastation.

I am pleased there is a twinning link between Oxford and Ramallah in the illegally occupied West Bank. Ireland, Spain and Norway have recognised a Palestinian state. Now the British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, should do the same.

John Tanner, Former Lord Mayor of Oxford, Sunningwell Road, Oxford.

