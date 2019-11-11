One day only shopping experience for Banbury charity

Restore in Calthorpe Street

Restore in Clathorpe Street is a mental health charity that supports people to recover and to find and keep employment. Like many charities it relies heavily on the help of others to raise enough funds each year to keep services running.

The Restore pop-up shop, in unit 69 of Castle Quay, will be stocked with gifts and decorations crafted by its service users. The store will open for one day only on Thursday, November 14, between 9am and 5pm, selling Christmas presents including jewellery, decorations, stockings, wooden items.

Jacqui Vincent-Potter, recovery coordinator at Restore, said: “Our pop-up shop is a great opportunity for us to raise much-needed funds. We are also really looking forward to greeting shoppers and showcasing Restore and the amazing items we make."

From the left, Rosemary Coles, member, Jacqui Vincent-Potter, co-ordinator and Paul Prichard, member in Restore's Orchard

There will also be a prize draw, a tombola and a lucky dip for children.

The charities craft workshop, the Orchard, is also looking for volunteers to help them in their busy enterprise and Maya and Louise will be on hand to will chat with prospective volunteers and answer any queries.

People with some woodwork skills or interests in craft of any kind are encouraged to volunteer.