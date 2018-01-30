Old Banbury multi-storey car park stairwell tower demolished

The old Bolton Road multi-storey car park is completely gone as the last remaining structure was torn down last week.

The former stairwell tower was demolished ahead of schedule with no need to close the car park this week.

Contractors Armac are expecting to complete the works on March 16.

The new parking area will be set out next, which is anticipated to create an extra ten spaces.

The multi-storey car park was taken down in autumn 2016, after significant structural concerns were identified, but the tower was left due to technical issues with the telecoms on the roof.