VIDEO: Two very special guests visit Bloxham care home

Two VIPs, very important penguins, were the guests of honour at Godswell Park Care Home today.

Humboldt penguins Pringle, aged 6, and Two Spots, aged 21, spent the morning at the care home, casually waddling about the place meeting with residents and staff and eating fish.

The VIPs, very important penguins, arrive

The male pair reside at Amazing Animals in Chipping Norton where 16 others also live.

Bob Lari, a director at the care home, said: "We're trying to encourage more residents to participate in activities and we've expanded our activity schedule so we have all sorts of wildlife and animals coming in. We've never had penguins before, it's unusual.

He added: "To get people to come in and enjoy a communal activity is great."

The arrival of the birds, which can live up to 30 years in captivity, had been eagerly awaited and staff not scheduled to work had also come in with their children to enjoy the penguin visit.

Anne, a resident of the flats on Godswell Park grounds, said: "I love them, I wish my son could have been here as he is mad on penguins but he went back to Ireland on Tuesday.

"He said he almost felt like flying over to see them."

Pringles and Two Spot are no strangers to public appearances as animal carer Jenny Pullem explains: "We habituate them to be around people and be comfortable in these environments. It's good enrichment for them, they are very inquisitive animals."

The pair spent over an hour with the residents who also got to learn about the animals anatomy and habits in the wild.