An incredible 78 agricultural heavy machines, bedecked with fairy-lights, tinsel and other Christmas decorations took part in this years RC Baker Christmas Tractor Run raising money for Katharine House Hospice.

1. RC Baker Christmas Tractor Run Santa gets a ride jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. RC Baker Christmas Tractor Run The tractors park up after the run jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. RC Baker Christmas Tractor Run More return to the Barford HQ jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. RC Baker Christmas Tractor Run And they kept on coming jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more