Snowglobe rescheduled to appear at Banbury’s Castle Quay

A giant Snowglobe which was due to arrive at Banbury’s shopping centre last Sunday had to cancel its appearance due to . . . . snow!

The Christmas time feature, however, will make its appearance on Thursday, December 21 from 3pm until 8pm, remaining open during the shopping centre’s extended shopping hours.

Shoppers will be able to create unique Christmas memories with a free photograph taken by a professional photographer inside the Giant Snowglobewhich will be located by the Cherwell entrance opposite Gap.

Plus there will be free face painting taking place opposite Debenhams so children can resemble Snow Leopards or an Arctic Fox.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “Due to the heavy snowfall over the weekend our Snowglobe event had to be cancelled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this caused our shoppers, but hopefully they managed to enjoy some time outside in the real snow.”

The irony of the initial cancellation wasn’t lost on shoppers with Sarah Hopoer posting on Facebook: “Oh the irony.

“We don’t get this amount of snow very often so it’s lovely especially for the kids.”

Castle Quay Shopping Centre will be open until 8pm for late night shopping on Thursday December 14 and 21 and Friday December 22 with free parking after 5.30pm.