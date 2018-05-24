Rocking Banbury’s Reindeer with throwback photo shoot

Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn on Banbury’s Parson’s Street can lay claim to being Oliver Cromwell’s headquarters during the civil war.

It can now add 80s rock band Marillion to the list of illustrious guests that have walked through its doors.

The band visited the pub on Tuesday morning to recreate the album cover of their 1987 release, Clutching at Straws, for an upcoming anniversary reissue.

Although not part of the original artwork the pub’s interior has a striking resemblance to it.

Jem Morey, the pubs landlord said: “They’ve come here to film a feature that will be added as a bonus feature for the remastered album.

“It wasn’t originally taken here but they sent something out on Facebook saying ‘we’re looking to recreate this picture’. A couple of them live in Oxfordshire and they tagged Hook Norton Brewery and they said try the Reindeer cause it looks pretty similar, so they emailed the brewery and they were here from about eight or nine-o’clock.”

The band were photographed and later interviewed in the Globe Room.