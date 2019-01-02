RC Baker Tractor Run breaks fundraising record

The donations have been counted, tallied and totted up and this years RC Baker Tractor Run has smashed previous fundraising totals.

For the third December running festively decorated tractors took to the local roads to spread some festive cheer whilst raising money for the Katharine House Hospice as part of the RC Baker Christmas Tractor Run.

RC Baker tinsel and tractors NNL-170301-160030001

A seventy-nine strong, fairy-lit, tinsel covered convoy travelled just over fifteen miles through South Newington, Milcombe, Bloxham, Milton, Adderbury, Deddington, Hempton and Barford St Michael.

Villagers took to the streets in droves, braving the cold to line the route in a bid to catch a glimpse and cheer on the Christmas convoy as they passed by.

Jennie Steenkamp, commercial manager at RC Baker Ltd said: “We are absolutely speechless by the turnout this year. I never thought that our little event would snowball quite so quickly, nor that we would attract such a high number of tractors.

“We are so grateful for the generosity and support of the local community.”

One participant was Hannah England, who posted the winning bid on the passenger seat online auction, earning her a seat in the RC Baker’s 4220 JCB Fastrac.

Hannah said: “Katharine House has a really special place in my, and my family’s heart, and I’ve supported the charity for a long time.

“I’d really like to have taken the spot for myself as I love tractors, but we decided to let my son Joby take the hot seat, and he was very excited to ride in the tractor.”

This years event has raised just short of £6,000 so far, more than doubling the amount raised collectively for the 2016 and 2017 Tractor Runs.

Chris Higgins, marketing and communications manager at Katharine House Hospice said: “This is such an amazing contribution towards helping Katharine House support patients and families affected by a life-limiting illness 365 days a year.

“The tractor run is such a different and innovative event that really spreads the festive cheer across our community, it’s great to see so many people take part and give so generously.”

There is still time to donate to Katharine House Hospice via the Tractor Run’s JustGiving page.