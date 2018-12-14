RC Baker Tractor Run auction is now live!

You have until 6pm, Sunday, December 16 to place your bid for a seat in this years Tractor Run riding in a JCB Fastrac 4220.

Money raised from the eBay auction will go to the Katharine House Hospice with the event collectively raising almost £5,000 in its first two years.

A convoy of 50+ bedazzled agricultural machines will leave RC Baker’s headquarters in Spring Hill Farm, Barford St Michael at 5pm, Wednesday, December 19 and will travel through South Newington, Milcombe, Bloxham, Milton, Adderbury, Deddington, Hempton and back through Barford St Michael.

They will return to the Spring Hill Farm around 6pm where everyone is welcome to have a close up look at the fairy-light laden machines with a glass of mulled wine.

For more information about the event read: The Fabulous Christmas Tractor Run returns.