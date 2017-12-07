Pictures: New residents move in at the Rollright Stones

Three natural wooden sculptures forming a ring of fairies have been erected at the Rollright Stones close to the main stone circle.

Loosely based on William Blake’s fairies the idea was conceived and constructed by wood sculptor David Gosling from Banbury, assisted by his son Adam.

Three Dancing Fairies, temporary sculpture, by David and Adam Gosling, at The Rollright Stones, near Chipping Norton. NNL-170512-155421009

The sculpture is a nod to one of the many folklore legends associated with the

Stones. It is said that the fairies come out to dance round the stones at night, emerging from a hole in the rock at the bottom of a former quarry by the King Stone.

Mr Gosling said: “The stones are a very special and inspiring place and a sheer delight to create sculptures there.”

The fairies are made from natural wood gathered from hedges and gardens the figures are a mixture of ash , oak , willow and blackthorn branches.

Three Dancing Fairies, temporary sculpture, by David and Adam Gosling, at The Rollright Stones, near Chipping Norton. NNL-170512-155358009

Chairman of the Rollright Trust, George Lambrick, said: “David and Adam have a deep appreciation of the Stones just as we do of their work: it is always uplifting and this makes a very special contribution to celebrating the Trust’s 20th anniversary.”