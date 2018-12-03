How many Santas can you see?

Hundreds of Santas run for Adderbury hospice

The ninth annual Katharine House Hospice Santa Fun Run took place on Sunday with hundreds of runners bedecked in Santa costumes.

The event is one of the biggest on the KHH calendar and attracted some 350 participants. Can you spot yourself?

Cool hand Santa

1. #Mon Dec 03 17:02:26 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Cool hand Santa''[IPTC]Headline=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018

Cool hand Santa
other
Buy a Photo
Everyone gets a medal

2. #Mon Dec 03 17:02:28 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Everyone gets a medal''[IPTC]Headline=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018

Everyone gets a medal
other
Buy a Photo
Fantastic effort by all competitors

3. #Mon Dec 03 17:02:30 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Fantastic effort by all competitors''[IPTC]Headline=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018

Fantastic effort by all competitors
other
Buy a Photo
Santas of all ages took part

4. #Mon Dec 03 17:02:33 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Santas of all ages took part''[IPTC]Headline=KHH Santa Fun Run 2018

Santas of all ages took part
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3