Games return after chestnut tree falls on Banbury bowls club green

Banbury Chestnuts Bowls Club hosted matches again on Saturday after having to cancel the previous weekend’s fixtures as a chestnut tree fell on the green.

The large tree from People’s Park collapsed onto the wall, a path and the end of the green at the bowls club at around 7.30am on April 30, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The debris was cleared last week with tree surgeons also trimming branches off a neighbouring tree so matches could resume this weekend.

Bowls club captain Dai Evans said they were relieved no one was around when it happened but having to call off last Saturday’s fixtures was not ideal.

“It damaged two rinks so we can only play four rinks. We couldn’t have as many players as usual which affects the income of the club. It couldn’t happen at a worse time, it’s not ideal at all but luckily at 7.30am the day before the keeper was cutting the green. If it had happened then, he wouldn’t have survived. If there had been a game on, it would have been carnage but luckily there was nobody there,” he said.

Banbury Town Council said the issue had been passed to insurers.

“The council is required by its insurers to carry out regular inspections of all its trees and no problems had been reported concerning this tree. The inspections are carried out by an independent arborist. The bowls club did not report its concerns about the tree to the council.”

The council advised people to report problem trees in parks to the council.