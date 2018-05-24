Ferret goes on grand adventure across Banbury

A Banbury couple’s pet ferret took an unscheduled excursion around town last week with sightings of the cuddly critter creating a social media frenzy.

Little Whiffy, as he is affectionately known by owners Serena Rees and Steve Tombs, disappeared on Tuesday, May 15 from their Grimsbury home at around 12.30pm.

Serena said: “He was out and about and I was outside and I thought he’d gone but the doors were open and I know he gets upstairs so I didn’t think too much of it. For five or ten minutes I kept calling him and I thought ‘I reckon he’s got out’.”

This is the third time the four-year-old ferret has escaped his fenced-off garden area.

Steve said: “He went next door and they found him in their bedroom behind the bed.”

Serena took to Facebook in an attempt to spread the word about the missing ferret.

Posting on the BARKs site the community were quick to help with sightings of him reported on Howard Road, Levenot Close, Edwards Street and remarkably the railway station where he nipped Cherwell District councillor Claire Bell on the leg.

The Cllr took the unusual encounter in good spirit later posting: “Has anyone in Grimsbury lost a ferret? Just encountered one in the station car park (new one). It appeared at my feet I just had time to register that it wasn’t a kitten and start to think ‘aw how cute a ferret’ when it BIT MY LEG and ran away.

“How rude! Please share and maybe the little fella can be reunited with its owner.... if they want it.”

Six hours after he was first discovered missing the couple heard a scratching sound at the fence and it was Little Whiffy.

“We both said ‘Oh my God, he’s come home’.”