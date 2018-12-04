Cherwell Cats Protection’s Arthur receives John Lewis kudos

A cat looking for a forever home has become a Twitter sensation after a video of him was posted online which received a mention by high street retail giant John Lewis.

The day before the John Lewis advert was released, Cherwell Cats Protection posted a video from their Twitter account of Arthur, a black and white short hair, enjoying his grooming session, with the caption; “Never mind the @Jlandpartners Xmas Ad #EltonJohnLewis this is the video you’ve been waiting for!”

The tongue in cheek tweet went on to receive over 43,000 thousand impressions on Twitter following lots of likes and retweets by members of the cat loving public.

John Lewis and Partners got wind of the tweet and were impressed enough to comment: “Arthur’s looking great! Maybe he could apply for next year’s ad.”

Arthur is still looking for a home so if you would like to help Arthur this Christmas you can make a donation via PayPal using the email address fundraising@cherwell.cats.org.uk or buy something from the Amazon Wishlist.

To see other cats looking for homes visit their website.