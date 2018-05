History will be made this Saturday, May 12, as Brackley Town Council step into the 21st century.

For the first time ever the Brackley Mayoral Ceremony will be live streamed on the town council’s website.

Town councillor Mark Morrell, aka, Mr Pothole, will be the face that history remembers as he is sworn into office during the official proceedings taking place at Magdalen College.

The ceremony starts at noon.

Click here so you don’t miss a second of it.