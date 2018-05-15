Banburyshire villages plan Royal Wedding events

Fancy watching Harry and Meghan’s big day with others? Well the area is littered with Royal events.

The couple’s wedding this weekend will be seen from close quarters in Windsor by Tessa Hince, 32, and Hayley Ash, 32, who run the Shipston Christmas Community Lunch for people who may be on their own during the festive period.

The two were among 1,200 from around the country, asked to Windsor by Prince Harry and Ms Markle to mark their valuable and selfless community work.

However, if you were not lucky enough to get a ringside seat there will be places elsewhere in the area there will be celebrating the Royal occasion.

Brackley Town FC holds an early Royal Wedding celebration tomorrow (Wednesday, May 16) in The Park Suite at the club in Churchill Way. The event goes on between 10am - 2.30pm . Billy Keyes will provide entertainment which is billed as ‘all things Royal; a day of entertaining fun and all things British’. It includes a two-course luncheon and there will be a Grand Raffle. Tickets are £7.50 from 01280 704077.

Banbury’s St Mary’s Church will screen broadcast the Royal Wedding celebration from 11.30am until 3pm including refreshments and cake.

There will be a Royal Wedding Breakfast in Hornton Pavilion from 9am-11am.

In North Newington from 11.30am in the school the wedding will be shown on a big screen. Take a picnic and the village improvements group will supply marquees, a celebratory Pimms or soft drinks and tea or coffee.

In Cropredy the wedding will be broadcast on the big screen at the village hall on from 11am. Refreshments will be served all day.

It is not too late to organise a tea party or cake sale in aid of Katharine House Hospice to support its Care for a Cuppa project on Royal Wedding day.

Tadmarton holds a coffee morning from 10.30am in the village hall giving villagers the opportunity to watch the celebrations in company on the hall’s new video equipment.

Care UK’s Highmarket House on North Bar Place is inviting local people for a ‘right royal knees up’ and to raise a glass to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from 11am.

The home will be adorned with union jack bunting and residents will have their British flags at the ready for a live screening of the wedding. The care team has also organised a special ‘street party’ in the home’s garden.

There will also be live entertainment from comedy ventriloquist Paul Dumas at 2.30pm. Visitors and residents will also be joined by youngsters from Bicester Children’s Home to celebrate Harry and Meghan’s special day.

If you are organising a public Royal Wedding event then let the BG know.