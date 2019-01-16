Also available in white: tradespeople given chance of van makeover

Selco Builders Warehouse has launched a campaign to find the midland's dirtiest work van and is offering an eye-catching re-wrap to the winning vehicle.

Selco is inviting tradespeople to submit images of their current vans to a panel of judges who will then award the prize to the most deserving winner based on which one is the dirtiest and most in need of a revamp.

Ruddy Muddy, a Norfolk-based artist who specialises in creating artwork from vans covered in mud, launched the campaign by creating a ‘Selco Needs You’ image on a dirty van.

Carine Jessamine, Marketing Director of Selco, said: “With a busy workload, tradespeople often clear their windows but haven’t got time to give the rest of their van a regular clean.

“We are doing our bit to help the trade community and ensure that they don’t get stuck in the mud by offering a van makeover which could give their business a real boost at the start of a new year.”

Ruddy Muddy, alias Ricky Minns, added: “For my kind of art, there is no better sight than seeing a van literally covered in mud – but I understand it’s not suitable for tradespeople.

“The re-wrap of a van will be a dream prize for a tradesperson and help them begin 2019 with literally a clean start.”

The re-wrap will be provided by Totally Dynamic, a specialist wrapping company with installation centres throughout the UK.

Tradespeople can post a picture of their van, or that of a fellow tradesperson, on www.selcobw.com before January 31.