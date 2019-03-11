Off-roading adventures at Great Tew

The new off-roading experience launches next and will offer anyone aged 10 and over the chance to get behind the wheel of a luxury 4x4.

Off Road Driver will run at Great Tew Estate for the first time on Saturday, March 16, giving families the chance to go head-to-head to find out who is the best driver. As well as family experiences, lessons can also be booked for individual children and adults or groups looking for a fun activity.

Great Tew off road experiences start next week

Drivers will be behind the wheel of the latest luxury Mercedes-Benz X-Class 4x4s or the iconic off-roaders, the Land Rover Defender. Tuition is provided by off-roading experts who are also ADI qualified driving instructors.

The off roaders will have to tackle a combination of deep water crossings, scary slide slopes, vertiginous ascents and steep brake-free declines, with activities tailored to suit the skill level of the individual behind the wheel.

Sue Stait from Off Road Driver said: “We’re delighted to be holding our first event at Great Tew next weekend and can’t wait to show local drivers how much fun they can have behind the wheel of one of these luxurious, powerful cars.

"It’s unusual to be able to have youngsters and adults off road together if they wish, but it’s great for some friendly family competition and we can tailor a course depending on how adventurous the driver is feeling.

"But, no matter how much they feel able to tackle, they’ll certainly come away having conquered a range of off-road skills, with the adrenaline flowing and a huge smile on their face!”

Off Road Driver caters for people with disabilities and additional needs, with dual control and hand control cars suitable for wheelchair users, along with experienced instructors. Groups of up to 60 can also be catered for.

Experiences start from £49.

For more information go to www.offroaddriver.co.uk