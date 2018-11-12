Not your ordinary afternoon ride for Katharine House Hospice

An avid long-distance cyclist took to the streets of Banbury for an eight hour, 100 mile fundraising ride for Katharine House .

Sean Hagger has a had a four-decade love affair with cycling but his passion began out of necessity.

Sean said: “I suppose I started when I came out of the Royal Navy because I couldn’t afford a car so I bought a bike to go to work on.”

Some forty years on Sean, 73, now owns four bicycles including a carbon fibre racing bike and regularly rides triple digit distances.

Sean said: “A few friends of mine and myself , we have this big loop that goes almost out to Gloustershire then treks all the way back almost to Buckingham.”

This well-ridden route was to be the scene of Sean’s fundraising ride but a late injury forced a change of plans.

Sean said: “I hurt my knee running some weeks back and I did 67 miles of the 100 mile loop as practice and I could see my knee wasn’t going to stand it so I resorted to plan B.”

He added “I have this 20 mile, flattish loop around the north of Banbury so I did five laps of that.”

With the help of wife Anne-Marie collecting sponsorship Sean’s efforts raised £300 for Katharine House.

Sean added: “It’s a popular local cause.”