Northend couple celebrate 65 years with Summer Wine gig

John and Glenis Page are celebrating 65 years of marriage this week by hosting a gig at their village hall.

The couple, from Northend, are 83 and 84 respectively and music has been at the heart of their home.

Guitarist John has been leader of the ‘retirement band’ Summer Wine since it was formed 22 years ago. The band will perform an evening show on Saturday, December 1

The couple’s son and daughter also play instruments as do their seven grandchildren.

Mr Page describes himself as a ‘child groom’, marrying at 18, his wife a year older.

The couple have clearly hit the right note together.