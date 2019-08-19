Northamptonshire police dogs save suicidal man 'causing himself very serious harm'

Two Northamptonshire police dogs were responsible for saving the life of a suicidal man at the weekend.

The force paid tribute to police dogs Harper and a trainee dog, Stanley, after they led their handler to the man while out on a run on Friday.

The dogs found the man in an area that had already been searched, unsuccessfully, by humans.

In a tweet on Saturday, the dog handling team said: "Police Dog Harper enjoying her morning run with Trainee Police Dog Stanley.

"Last night she located a suicidal male who was in the process of causing himself very serious harm in an area already searched by humans.

"Our dogs save lives as well as catching criminals."