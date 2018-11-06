North Oxfordshire garden centres donate prizes to charity dinner in honour of Bloxham man

Two north Oxfordshire based garden centres are throwing their support behind a charity dinner in memory of a Bloxham man.

Bloxham Nurseries has donated a selection of trees while Nicholsons, in North Aston, has donated lunch for two in a luxury yurt to a charity auction taking place at the Chris Fenner Fund’s annual dinner.

The dinner and auction will raise money for conservation education, empowering local people to take more responsibility for wildlife in their part of Africa.

The fund’s activities are focused on the Lower Zambezi and South Luangwa valleys of Zambia.

The fund commemorates the life of Chris Fenner, a local man who lost his life in a road accident in Zambia in May 2014.

Director Liz Nicholson said: “We are delighted to join other local companies in support of the Chris Fenner Fund Dinner. Chris sounded a wonderful man and the aims of the fund in preserving and restoring wildlife habitat through involving locals is very much in accord with our own business charity aims.”

Chris, who regularly visited Africa, moved to Zimbabwe in 2003 and then Zambia. As well as running several companies in Lusaka, including a bar/restaurant called Lusaka Backpackers, he was involved in several environmental and conservation charities.

Also donating a prize is Medley Meadow, a glamping and conservation area in south Wales, which has offered a two-night stay worth over £500.

The dinner will be in the Jubilee Park Hall, Bloxham, on November 17.

Anyone can give an auction lot but only diners can bid.

More information and reservation details are available from info@chrisfennerfund.org or by search for @chrisfennerfund on Facebook.