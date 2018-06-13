Non-stop walk from Windsor Castle to Banbury pub raises thousands for charity

A pub landlord said she was proud after raising thousands of pounds for charity by walking non-stop from Windsor Castle to Banbury.

A team from The Dog and Gun hiked 60 miles in less than 23 hours over the weekend in support of Make A Wish UK.

Landlord Georgina Worrall said the route was very challenging with ten walkers having to drop out through injury, but they all reconvened before the end to finish at the pub together.

“It wasn’t even about finishing, it was about giving it your all and I’m incredibly proud of the whole team, whether they did six miles or 60 miles,” she said.

The group of 16 left Windsor at 1.50pm on Saturday, heading for Oxford before following the canal back to Banbury, where they arrived at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

Injuries took their toll on some members but the remaining six met the others at the Gala Bingo hall on Castle Street to finish at the pub on North Bar Street.

Georgina said they started planning the walk a year ago so she was pleased to have completed it, especially in support of a charity close to her heart.

“Make A Wish is quite personal to me as they have a link to my cousin when she was younger so if we can give a child one wish then that would be fantastic,” she said.

Georgina said they believe they have raised around £4,000 through the walk, and combined with £2,000 raised at a recent fun day, Make A Wish should be able to give at least two children their dream.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/windsorcastletobanbury60milewalk