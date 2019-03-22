Non-Muslims 'stand guard' outside Banbury mosque during prayers after Christchurch attacks

A group of non-Muslims showed solidarity with Muslims in Banbury by 'standing guard' outside the mosque during Friday prayers today (March 22).

The handful of people sat outside the Merton Street mosque a week after 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured in terror attacks at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

People 'stand guard' outside Banbury Madni Masjid during Friday prayers. Photo: Salman Younas

Salman Younas wrote on Twitter: "So wonderful to see how much solidarity our non-Muslim friends, neighbors, colleagues, etc. have shown the Muslim community after the horrible events in NZ.

"Today they sat outside the doors of our mosque in #Banbury while we performed Friday prayer. God bless."

Cllr Cassi Perry arranged the event, asking people to join her and others on Facebook group Banburyshire Info.

She wrote afterwards: "Thank you everyone who came today to show solidarity and thank you to Merton Road mosque for their wonderful hospitality. We are all stronger together."

Banbury Madni Masjid chairman Abu Hassan Hanif condemned the terrorist shootings in New Zealand, saying more needs to be done about 'ever-increasing' Islamophobia.

The mosque has been contacted for comment.