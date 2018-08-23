Nominations close shortly for awards celebrating volunteers’ contributions

Know someone who has made a difference to their community? Then nominate them for a Love Where You Live Award.

Nominations for the awards, which are organised by Sanctuary Housing and Cherwell District Council, are due to close on August 31 at 5pm.

People are being asked to nominate volunteers, neighbours and groups who go the extra mile to help others and entries are welcomed in five categories: Young Volunteer; Volunteer of the Year; Most Innovative Group; Lifetime Volunteer and Good Neighbour.

The winners will be announced a ceremony in November and will be given the opportunity to select a local community group to receive £100 worth of donated goods.

Andrew McHugh, Cherwell district councillor for health and wellbeing, said: “Volunteers are at the heart of so many of the initiatives that bind our communities together in the Cherwell district. I would call on anyone whose life has been enhanced by a volunteer to nominate them for these awards.

“This is your chance to give back to those who have given so much and make sure they receive the recognition they deserve.”

Nominate at www.sanctuary-housing.co.uk/cherwell-awards or pick up a form from Bodicote House, the Sunshine Centre and Citizens Advice in Banbury, Franklins House in Bicester and Exeter Hall in Kidlington.