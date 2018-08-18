Nominate Banbury women whose war effort deserves recognition

Nominations are being sought for Banbury women whose contribution to the First World War deserves to be remembered.

Magenta Self Storage is looking for women whose stories may have been lost to history with the most inspiring to be celebrated on an enormous banner hung from the self storage facility by the M40 junction.

Part of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Thank You’ campaign to commemorate the centenary of the First World War, self storage managers have joined together to highlight women’s involvement in the war.

The campaign will last for 100 days, each day representing a year since the end of hostilities.

Helen Tooby, manager at Magenta Self Storage Banbury, said: "We want to commemorate local women like Mary Nicholls, who was employed as a forewoman in Banbury’s National Filling Factory No9 during the war.

"She was one of millions of women who replaced our male workforce while the men were away fighting.

"She worked tirelessly to support the war effort, producing over 4 million shells to send to the Front.

"They all worked long hours for little pay in a terribly dangerous environment. All nominations received will be celebrated on social media and one chosen to appear on our facility.”

Royal British Legion head of remembrance Catherine Davies added: “One of our key ambitions this year is to highlight the contribution of the whole First World War generation.

"Women played an utterly essential role in the war effort, seizing the opportunity to prove their worth and take another step towards getting the vote.

"Each and every one of them deserves our thanks.”

All nominations should be sent to WomenWeThank@ssauk.com.