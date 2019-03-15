No debating Chenderit student's success

Two Chenderit Sixth-Formers have won the regional final of the prestigious Schools’ Mace debating competition hosted by the English Speaking Union (ESU) and are off to the national final in London later this month.

This competition is designed to develop skills in speech-writing, public speaking and critical thinking. Chenderit students, Rosie Pinder and Libby Harris have fought off strong competition to reach this stage of the competition.

The duo have debated motions such as ‘All essential services should not be for profit’ during their journey. Such topics are typical and designed to push students to move beyond their comfort zones into unfamiliar territory.

In the recent regional final at St James’ Girls School in Malvern, the girls opposed the motion, ‘This house would implement an upper rate of income tax of 70 per cent on incomes over

£5M’. As winners of this debate they will go through to the national final in London in late March.

Rosie said: “I am pleased that Chenderit is able to compete, and succeed, on an even footing with grammar schools and those in the independent sector.

"This competition has enabled me to engage with wider issues and understand different points of view more."

Libby added: "I have enjoyed this experience immensely and I have gained confidence in challenging others in debate."

Both girls are looking forward to university life later this year where such skills and experiences will stand them in good stead.