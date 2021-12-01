Nine crews of firefighters tackle major fire at Banbury industrial estate

Seven crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue and two further crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue plus a command unit are currently on the scene of a major industrial fire in Banbury.

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at Thorpe Mead Industrial Estate since 7pm tonight, Wednesday December 1.

Crews from Banbury, Deddington, Hook Norton, Charlbury, Bicester Fire Station, supported by crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (Gaydon and Leamington) plus the command unit from Slade Park are currently attending.

The incident remains ongoing, but there is no wider risk to the wider area or general public.