Nicolsons bring tranquillity to neglected hospital garden

The Gynaecology Ward garden, at the JR’s Women’s Centre, received a makeover last month by North Aston horticulture experts Nicholsons.

The garden has not been managed for more than 20 years prompting Susie Saeed, Gynaecology Matron at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, to contact Nicholsons.

Susie said: “When I started in post over a year ago it was like a jungle with plants as high as Level 2.

“Our ward is a busy unit covering elective and emergency work, inpatient, day case, and emergency work.

“Some of the patients that come through have to deal with pregnancy loss, early stages of cancer, as well as other difficult gynaecological conditions.

She added: “It was imperative to me that we had a peaceful place for patients to sit and reflect.”

The League of Friends donated £7,500 for the project, while Blanchford Building Supplies contributed £380 towards garden furniture.

A small flower sculpture donated by a patient has also been included.

Now, the garden provides a more relaxing and scenic environment for patients and their families, as well as staff.

Tina James, landscape designer at Nicholsons, said: “I wanted to create a soothing green space that can be enjoyed by the hard working staff as well as the patients, somewhere one might catch a moment for quiet reflection or just to sit and enjoy a tranquil green space.

“The planting is deliberately calm and simple so that it is easy to look after, but there is something for all seasons as well as some small trees which I feel always lifts the spirits.

“Gardens are well renowned for enhancing healing and what better place to offer an enhanced environment can there be?

“We all benefit from spending time in nature and all of us at Nicholsons are very pleased to have had the opportunity to help restore this lovely little space that will grow into a beautiful garden.”

Susie added: “Having this space will also be of great benefit for the staff, who work 12-hour shifts. They too will be able to enjoy this garden and benefit from some time away from a busy clinical environment.”