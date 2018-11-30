Nicholson’s Christmas Fair

If you are looking for that perfect Christmas tree to adorn your front room this Christmas then look no further than this weekend’s Nicholson Garden Centre Christmas Fair.

There will be lots more besides Christmas trees and decorations as the Saturday, December 1 all day event will also feature local artisan craftsmen and women offering unique gifts for that hard to buy for relative.

The North Aston plant and landscaping experts will also be showcasing their in house, Rosara line of garden furniture.

Live music will provide entertainment and festive food and drink will be on offer in the Yurt.

The 10am until 6pm event will also be raising funds for ‘Thinking of Oscar’ charity, supporting children and their families whilst in hospital care, and The Mara Tree Project.

The fair is free to enter.

For more information visit their website.