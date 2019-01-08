New year, new office for Banbury MP

Last week Victoria Prentis MP enlisted the help of ‘Heyford Man and Van’ removal services as she moved her constituency office from Heyford Park to a new location in Deddington.

Since her election in 2015, Victoria and her constituency team have been based in Upper Heyford but made the move to Deddington to improve accessibility for constituents.

The new office, based on Hopcraft Lane, is situated in the middle of the constituency and includes a spacious ground floor meeting room.

While she will continue to hold ‘Supermarket Surgeries’ in Bicester and Banbury, alongside her Pub Tours and New Residents’ Roadshows, constituents will be able to request private appointments with Victoria and her team in the constituency office.

Victoria said: “I’m really pleased to have found a good, central location for my constituency office.

“Heyford Man and his Van, Martin, was a huge help on the day, making sure the move ran smoothly.

“The new address and contact details can be found on my website but please bear with me while we get the new office up and running.

She added: “In the meantime, constituents can still email me with any issues at victoria.prentis.mp@parliament.uk”.