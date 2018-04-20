New spring food festival arrives in Banbury this weekend

Shoppers are in for a seasonal treat at Banbury’s Market Place this Sunday, April 23.

Around 70 stalls of specialist traders providing visitors with the delights of independently-produced food and drink will take over for ‘A Taste of Spring’.

Organised by Banbury Town Council, the ‘try and buy’ event will bring people and good food together from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Events manager Ann Sewell said: “Visitors to this event will be able to buy food and drink made by small producers that isn’t generally available in everyday shops.

“The success of our main food fair in August and the enthusiasm of the stallholders has made this festival possible.

“This is one of two new events that have been added to the council’s annual programme.

“A music festival in July is another, and we will also see the return of Town Mayor’s Sunday and Bark in the Park.”