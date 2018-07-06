New sponsors on board for Cherwell Edge Charity Golf Day

Three Banbury companies have pledged support for the Enrych Annual Charity Golf Day allowing it to assist more disabled people in the county to lead their life to the fullest.

Norbar Torque Tools, Spratt Endicott Solicitors and Whitley Stimpson Accountants, are the main sponsors for the September 4 event held at Cherwell Edge Golf Club.

Organised by Enrych trustee Elaine Gilbert, the day long event sees teams of four play 18 holes with trophies, sponsored by Michael Jones Jewellers, given for the winning team in addition to individual hole challenges such as longest drive and nearest to the pin.

There is also a ladies cup sponsored by Mike Swann and Dean Davis will be entertaining with his trick shot show on the 11th hole.

The day culminates with a charity auction at 6pm which people can attend if they wish not to play golf. This year’s prizes include tickets to Graham Norton Show, 18 Hole Pin Flag signed by Jordon Spieth, and an overnight stay at the Deddington Arms.

• Team of four entry costs £160. You can also sponsor a green or tee for £50 or donate an auction lot. To find out more contact Elaine on 07801 482408 or elaine.golfday@enrych.org.uk