New Salvation Army 'donation centre' opening in Banbury

A new hub for donations and some sales for The Salvation Army will be officially opened in a former car showroom in Banbury on Thursday (December 20).

The 'donation centre', located opposite Morrisons on Swan Close Road, provides an easy and accessible way for people to donate items to the charity.

The parking facilities and location near the main road means cars can donate larger items including furniture and electrical goods.

The donation centre will join The Salvation Army’s Great Big Charity Superstore as an additional outlet for the charity in Banbury.

Project manager Nicola Crawford said: “We know from the success of the Great Big Charity Superstore that there is an appetite in the community to donate preloved items to charity.

"This new donation centre will make the process of donating a lot easier as it’s a more accessible location with parking facilities.”

While much of the stock donated will then be available for sale in the donation centre’s on-site shop, the new site will also support the shop on Bridge Street.

Centre manager Marc Clements said: “We understand from feedback that donors appreciate their generosity benefitting the local community which, for us, is here within Banbury and we are pleased we can support this aspiration by providing quality preloved goods at excellent value."

The centre will run with the help of volunteers from the local area, as Marc added: “One of the great things about our location, size and variety of stock is that we can welcome a large number of volunteers who want to give their time and be a part of something special, all within a team environment”.

The donation centre opens at 10.30am.