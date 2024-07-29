New report into Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service finds 'managers shouted at struggling staff'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new report on Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has found that managers shouted at staff that were struggling, and ‘inappropriate and racist language' was used.

The report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was published on Thursday, July 25.

It found that the service was ‘adequate’ in seven areas and ‘requires improvement’ in four areas: best use of resources, promoting values and culture, promoting fairness and diversity, managing performance and developing leaders.

Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, said: “I am satisfied with some aspects of the performance of Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, but there are areas in which the service needs to improve.”

A new report has found that Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue requires improvement in four areas.

The report noted that the service had undergone several changes in middle and senior leadership positions, which have caused disruption to performance.

Inspectors found that inappropriate language was sometimes used and that some staff members had been shouted at by managers when they were struggling.

Inspectors said: “Although not widespread, some behaviours we saw or were told about didn’t meet the standards expected.

"Some of the poor behaviours staff told us they had experienced at work included inappropriate and racist language. And staff described managers who shouted at them and others if they were struggling.”

It also found that in some areas of the service, there wasn’t a culture of challenging bad or inappropriate behaviour.

The report said: “Some staff didn’t have the confidence to challenge poor behaviour or report this to their line managers. Disappointingly, we heard from one member of staff that they had been told to stop raising issues.”

A survey carried out by inspectors found that 11 of the 123 respondents reported that they had felt bullied or harassed, and 16 of them reported that they had felt discriminated against over the past 12 months.

Matt Wrack, the Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: “Across the UK, cuts and failures of leadership have left fire and rescue services in desperate shape. The HMICFRS’ latest report reveals the toll this has taken on Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Firefighters have the right to work without fear of being mistreated, and yet fire service leaders are failing to address systemic issues of discrimination, harassment, and bullying.”

The report also found that the service’s response times are rising to record highs and that there is an issue regarding fire engine availability.

Rob MacDougall, chief Fire Officer for Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “There are many positive findings in the report, including our performance in the extremely important role of keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks. This will always be a priority area for every fire and rescue officer.

“Since January, we have already completed work to address many of the areas of improvement identified in the report, including our new policy on unwanted fire signals, the roll out of our fire evacuation management tracker, and the assurance of fire protection visits to businesses. We already have improvements plans that will resolve many of the areas identified.

“We have ambitious plans to improve our service and it is really positive that the inspectorate has recognised how these will make things better for the public and our people.’