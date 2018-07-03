New president at the helm at Brackley Rotary Club

A new president has taken the helm at Brackley Rotary Club.

Colin Gillies was installed by the outgoing president Ken Smith, at a recent club-night meeting.

Colin lives in Brackley and is retired after a long career in the building industry. He is a keen supporter of Dogs For Good, based in Banbury, which will be his nominated charity for the year.

He said: “Looking forward to the new Rotary year, involvement in the local community remains an important aim.

“We hope to repeat our successful Young Musician Competition in November and continue providing support for other organisations’ major charitable events.

“We currently have 28 members including two female Rotarians.

“If anyone would like further information about our activities and perhaps become involved, please look at our website for further information – www.brackleyrotary.org.uk.”