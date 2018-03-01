New piece added to Banbury’s puzzle club

Since its inception in September of 2106 Banbury’s puzzle club, Piece Together, has gone from strength gaining national recognition and gaining members by the month.

Now it is seeking to expand and is teaming up with the Royal Voluntary Service at Banbury’s Cornhill Centre on Wednesday, March 7 to give people a sneak peak of what the club has to offer.

RVS Cornhill Centre, Bolton Road, Banbury

The St Hugh’s Church-based club was devised by Sue Riches after she realised the enjoyment and solving puzzles brought to both young and old.

Since then the club has amassed 100 members who pay just £2 per month to rent jigsaws and other puzzles during their once a month meetings.

The club also gained national recognition from renowned British jigsaw puzzle maker Wentworth who donated puzzles to the club and collaborated with them to create a Ban- bury Canal Day jigsaw in three separate sizes.

The meeting at the Cornhill Centre is part of RVS’s ‘First Time for Everything’ campaign, sponsored by Prudential and will allow people to have a go at a puzzle, try and win a bespoke Banbury Canal Day Puzzle and enjoy a hot drink.

The event runs from 10 until 1.30pm. To book a place call centre manager Steve Kilsby on 01295 264214 or turn up on the day.