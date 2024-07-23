New partnership deal for local karter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young karter from Brackley has secured a new partnership deal that will mean he can take part in the WERA Tools British Kart Championship near Banbury this weekend.

Ten-year-old William Bennett has been competing since the age of seven, starting at Daytona Milton Keynes, and the young racer has now progressed to take part in his first ever British Championship Race at Shenington, the meeting taking place from Friday (26th) until Sunday.

He has now secured a deal with Chassis Cab DAF and TRP Truck and Trailer Parts that will help his development.

Competing in the cadet category using a Jade Karts, Birel ART, IAME Waterswift, he takes on the best from the UK and abroad.

Karting at Shenington Kart Club

The new partnership from Chassis Cab and TRP will allow him to experience competition at the highest levels.

Chassis Cab is a family run and owned business operating in East Anglia. They are the main DAF Trucks dealership in this area and run four locations, each one hosting a workshop and parts department and Trucks Sales operating out of the main dealership at Ipswich.

TRP offer the largest range of truck and trailer parts in the UKm with over 140 locations offering daily deliveries.

Celebrating 30 Years of TRP, in 2024 they will partner William Bennett for the remaining 2024 season.Other partners helping William this season are Brian Currie DAF (Milton Keynes) – a long time supporter that will be providing tyre funding for the event, while Niels Swim School 4 All will continue to provide fitness training for William.

Chassis Cab

To explore further partnership agreements for your business, contact William’s team via their social media channels, just search for ‘William Bennett Motorsport.’

*You can send us your sport stories by using the ‘Submit Your Story’ function on our website at www.banburyguardian.co.uk.