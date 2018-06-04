New oxygen masks help trapped dogs after Banbury house fire

Two dogs suffering from severe smoke inhalation were given oxygen using special masks after being rescued from a house fire in Banbury.

A small fire was caused by clothes left on the cooker hob at a home in Hilton Road with two dogs trapped inside at around 5.35pm on Sunday, May 27.

A neighbour allowed Banbury fire crews into the smoke-filled property who extinguished the blaze and rescued the dogs.

Newly-acquired animal oxygen masks, provided by charity Smokey Paws, were used to treat the dogs.

Crew manager Morgan Staveley said: “Thankfully the property had working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms fitted on all levels of the home.

“This led to the quick detection of the developing fire and allowed the neighbours to call the fire service.

“Incidents such as this highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.

“Additionally, by having the donated animal masks on the appliances we were able to provide the best level of care and support to the animals we were able to rescue.”