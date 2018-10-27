New organ for Deddington church after abseil raises over £3,000

Fortune favoured the brave souls who took on the challenge of abseiling down the side of Deddington parish church.

Their successful descents – a drop of about 104 feet – has raised more than £3,000 for a desperately needed electronic organ.

Billed as Annie’s Angels, in honour of vicar Annie Goldthorp, the team took on the challenge at the end of last month.

Rev Goldthorp said: “The reality was terrifying.

“The worst part was climbing over the parapet – it was then exhilarating. The adrenaline kicked in when I landed but I was incredibly anxious until all my angels were safely down.”

Fellow adventurer James Greenwood said: “Thoroughly enjoyed the abseil – I regularly go up and down the tower’s 110 steps to raise the flag, so it was fantastic to take a different route down.”

Kirsten Goldthorp added: “It was a lot taller than I imagined, but fantastic to have the cheers and support from the village to help work through the nerves.”

The new organ will offer opportunities to raise funds for local and worldwide causes.

You can still support the fundraising by going to www.deddingtonchurch.org.